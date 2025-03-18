Fusen Pharmaceutical Schedules Board Meeting to Review Annual Results

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1652) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Fusen Pharmaceutical Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for March 28, 2025, to discuss and approve the annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider the potential payment of a final dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Fusen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, serving a diverse market with its range of health-related offerings.

YTD Price Performance: -66.88%

Average Trading Volume: 407,487

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$187.5M

See more insights into 1652 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com