Furuya Metal Unveils Ambitious KFK Vision 2030 Plan

Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7826) ) has provided an announcement.

Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. has announced its medium-term management plan, ‘KFK Vision 2030,’ which outlines a shift from a rolling to a fixed format over five years. The plan aims to enhance core technologies, foster collaboration, and explore new growth areas, targeting sales of 150 billion yen and an ordinary profit of 20 billion yen by 2030.

More about Furuya Metal Co., Ltd.

Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. operates in the metal industry, focusing on creating high added value through its technological capabilities. The company aims to strengthen its earning power and develop new growth pillars to ensure sustainable growth.

Average Trading Volume: 234,378

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen65.21B

