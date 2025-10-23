Furuya Metal Completes Treasury Share Disposition for Director Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7826) ).

Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. has completed the disposition of 23,300 treasury shares as restricted stock remuneration, a decision made at the Board of Directors meeting on September 25, 2025. This move, involving a total value of ¥68,245,700, is aimed at remunerating specific directors, potentially enhancing their alignment with the company’s long-term goals.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7826) stock is a Buy with a Yen3187.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7826 Stock Forecast page.

More about Furuya Metal Co., Ltd.

Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. operates in the metal industry, focusing on the production and distribution of metal products. The company is known for its expertise in precious metals, offering a range of products and services tailored to various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 306,965

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen72.52B

