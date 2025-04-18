Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. Reports on Parent Company Financials and Relationships

Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7826) ) just unveiled an update.

Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. announced the financial results for its non-listed parent company, TANAKA Precious Metals Co., Ltd., for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The announcement highlights the capital and transactional relationships between Furuya Metal and TANAKA Precious Metal Technologies, emphasizing that these relationships are managed fairly and do not adversely affect minority shareholders.

More about Furuya Metal Co., Ltd.

Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. operates in the precious metals industry, focusing on the manufacturing, sales, import, and export of precious metal products. The company has a significant capital relationship with TANAKA Precious Metal Technologies Co., Ltd., which holds a substantial portion of its shares and serves as a major supplier.

YTD Price Performance: -34.48%

Average Trading Volume: 182,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen59.59B

