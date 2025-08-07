Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Dividend Adjustments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7826) ) just unveiled an update.

Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, showing a 20.7% increase in net sales to 57,379 million yen. However, the company experienced declines in operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of the parent, with percentages decreasing by 2.8%, 12.2%, and 12.7%, respectively. The company also announced a reduction in annual dividends due to a stock split and provided forecasts for the next fiscal year, anticipating declines in net sales and income figures.

More about Furuya Metal Co., Ltd.

Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the metal industry. The company focuses on producing and supplying various metal products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 234,378

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen65.21B

