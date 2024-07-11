Furukawa Electric Revamps Optical Fiber Business

Furukawa Electric Co (JP:5801) has released an update.

Furukawa Electric Co. is set to restructure its optical fiber and cable products business by creating a new wholly owned subsidiary and a holding company to integrate global operations and maximize efficiency and profits. The reorganization aims to adapt to the diversifying challenges of the telecommunications market by leveraging each unit’s strengths and establishing unified policies. The move, effective April 1, 2025, will not require shareholder approval as it falls under a simplified company split.

