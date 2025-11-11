Furukawa Electric Reports Strong First Half Earnings

Furukawa Electric Co ( (FUWAF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Furukawa Electric Co presented to its investors.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., a prominent player in the electrical and electronics industry, specializes in manufacturing and distributing a wide range of products including optical fibers, cables, and related components.

In its latest earnings report for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, Furukawa Electric Co. announced a notable increase in its financial performance metrics, highlighting a positive trend in its business operations.

The company reported net sales of 610,658 million yen, marking a 7.1% increase compared to the same period last year. Operating profit rose by 10.3% to 19,357 million yen, while ordinary profit increased by 8% to 20,501 million yen. Profit attributable to owners of the parent company saw a significant rise of 15.7%, reaching 12,947 million yen. Additionally, the basic earnings per share improved to 183.83 yen from 158.87 yen in the previous year.

Furukawa Electric Co. also expanded its consolidation scope by adding six new companies, reflecting its strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and operational capabilities. The equity capital ratio slightly decreased to 34.2% from 34.6% in the previous fiscal year, indicating a stable financial position.

Looking ahead, Furukawa Electric Co. maintains a cautious yet optimistic outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year, with a forecasted net sales figure of 1,200,000 million yen and a projected operating profit increase of 12.5%. The company remains focused on leveraging its strengths and navigating market challenges to achieve its financial goals.

