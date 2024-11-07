Furukawa Electric Reports Strong Financial Turnaround

Furukawa Electric Co (JP:5801) has released an update.

Furukawa Electric Co. has shown a remarkable financial turnaround in the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with net sales increasing by 13.4% year-on-year to 570,366 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of the parent reaching 11,194 million yen compared to a loss in the previous year. The company has also announced an increase in its full-year dividend forecast, reflecting strong business performance and positive outlook.

