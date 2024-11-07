Furukawa Electric Raises Profit and Dividend Forecasts

Furukawa Electric Co (JP:5801) has released an update.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reflecting improved business performance and increased sales in key sectors, resulting in higher expected profits. Consequently, the company has also increased its dividend forecast, raising the year-end dividend to JPY90 per share from the previous forecast of JPY60. This move aligns with their strategy to enhance shareholder returns alongside growth investments.

For further insights into JP:5801 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.