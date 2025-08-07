Furukawa Co., Ltd. Upgrades Financial Forecasts Amid Mixed Segment Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Furukawa Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5715) ) has shared an announcement.

Furukawa Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the second quarter and full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting an optimistic outlook with increased net sales and operating profits. Despite expected declines in certain segments like UNIC Machinery and Electronics, the company anticipates overall profit growth driven by higher dividend income and improved performance in the Metals and Chemicals segments.

More about Furukawa Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial machinery and metals industry, focusing on products such as rock drill machinery, UNIC cranes, and electronics components. The company is also involved in the chemicals sector, with a market focus on improving profit margins and adapting to fluctuating metal prices.

Average Trading Volume: 156,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen88.72B

For a thorough assessment of 5715 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue