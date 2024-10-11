Funding Circle Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc recently announced a successful share buyback, with 80,896 of its ordinary shares purchased at prices ranging from 137.00p to 138.50p, for cancellation. The move, aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, will leave the company with 334,314,678 shares with voting rights post-cancellation. This strategic buyback reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and deliver value to shareholders.

