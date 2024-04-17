Funding Circle Concludes Share Buy-Back

Funding Circle Holdings (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc recently bought back 170,501 of its own shares for cancellation, with individual share prices ranging from 46.40p to 47.00p. This buy-back is part of an ongoing program announced earlier and will reduce the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights to 356,610,875. The repurchased shares will be canceled, thus potentially affecting shareholder percentages and notification obligations.

