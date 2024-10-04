Funding Circle CFO Sells Shares on LSE

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc released information on a recent share disposal by their Chief Financial Officer, Oliver White. The transaction involved the sale of 129,870 ordinary shares at a price of £1.355 each, carried out on the London Stock Exchange. This notification complies with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and signals market movements that could be of interest to investors and market watchers.

