Fulum Group Holdings Preps for Key Annual Meeting

Fulum Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1443) has released an update.

Fulum Group Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 27, 2024, in Hong Kong, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements, consider a final dividend declaration, re-elect directors, and discuss re-appointing their auditor. Key decisions include the potential authorization for the directors to issue additional shares and manage share-related transactions within a specified limit. This meeting is an important event for stakeholders to assess the company’s performance and future plans.

For further insights into HK:1443 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.