Fulu Holdings Faces Financial Decline but Eyes Growth in Lifestyle Segment

The latest announcement is out from Fulu Holdings Limited ( (HK:2101) ).

Fulu Holdings Limited reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2024, with revenue dropping by 35.8% and profit before tax plummeting by 72.7%. Despite these challenges, the company is optimistic about the growth potential in its lifestyle segment, driven by economic stimulus policies and digital transformation. The company is actively exploring new opportunities in the film industry and expanding its operations in the food and beverage sector, leveraging its expertise in live-streaming e-commerce to capture market share.

More about Fulu Holdings Limited

Fulu Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the lifestyle, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, games, and corporate welfare segments. The company focuses on digital transformation and economic stimulus policies, particularly in the food and beverage, tea and coffee, and film and television industries, aiming to expand its market share through partnerships and agency operations.

YTD Price Performance: -14.66%

Average Trading Volume: 130,657

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$666.1M

