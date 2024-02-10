Fulton Financial Announces Executive Shakeup and New Appointments

Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Mark McCollom has stepped down as the CFO of Fulton Financial Corporation and its subsidiary bank, triggering a payout of $325,000 as per his Separation Agreement. Beth Ann L. Chivinski, formerly the Chief Risk Officer, is now the interim CFO while retaining eligibility for Fulton’s bonus and incentive plans. Atul Malhotra rises as the new Chief Risk Officer, leveraging his extensive experience in enterprise risk management. This shake-up in the finance department could signal new strategic directions for the company, catching the eye of market watchers.

