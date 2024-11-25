Fullshare Holdings Faces Subsidiary Financial Dispute

Fullshare Holdings (HK:0607) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Fullshare Holdings has announced that its subsidiary, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group, is embroiled in a dispute over RMB 6.64 billion in outstanding receivables linked to commodity trading agreements. These agreements, made without board approval, are now under investigation by an independent committee. Investors are urged to exercise caution as the situation unfolds.

For further insights into HK:0607 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.