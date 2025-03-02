Fullshare Holdings Announces Investigation and Leadership Changes at CHS

The latest announcement is out from Fullshare Holdings ( (HK:0607) ).

Fullshare Holdings Limited has announced developments regarding its subsidiary, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CHS). An independent investigation is underway to examine certain agreements and financial matters, with expected completion by mid-May 2025. In response, CHS has implemented interim remedial measures to strengthen internal controls and has removed an executive director due to concerns about his suitability for the role. These actions aim to address operational weaknesses and ensure better governance, potentially impacting the company’s market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Fullshare Holdings

Fullshare Holdings Limited operates in the industrial sector, primarily focusing on high-speed transmission equipment through its subsidiary, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. The company holds a significant stake in CHS, which is a key player in the transmission equipment market.

Average Trading Volume: 0

For detailed information about 0607 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.