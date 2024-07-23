Fuller’s Strong Sales Growth Bolsters Financial Position

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has reported a robust start to the financial year with a 5.3% increase in like-for-like sales over the first 16 weeks, signaling a potential rise in margins due to subsiding inflation. The company has strengthened its balance sheet through the sale of 37 non-core pubs and The Mad Hatter for a combined £38.3 million, decreasing net debt to £92 million. This financial boost is set to support ongoing share buybacks and strategic acquisitions, underscoring the company’s positive outlook and commitment to growth.

