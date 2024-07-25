Fuller’s Executes Share Buyback Program

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has recently executed a share buyback program, acquiring 10,694 of its own ‘A’ ordinary shares. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 724 to 728 pence per share, averaging at 727.74 pence. Post-purchase, Fuller’s holds a total of 4,435,306 treasury shares, with the remaining listed voting rights totaling 36,247,033.

