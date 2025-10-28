Fuller, Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ) has shared an announcement.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC announced the repurchase of 7,386 of its ‘A’ Ordinary Shares as part of its share buyback program. This transaction, executed through Numis Securities Limited, is intended to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury, impacting the company’s share capital and voting rights, which may influence shareholder decisions under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSTA) stock is a Hold with a £627.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuller Smith & Turner stock, see the GB:FSTA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSTA is a Neutral.

Fuller Smith & Turner shows strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and profitability, supported by a solid balance sheet. The valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and a good dividend yield. However, technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, which slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a company operating in the hospitality industry, primarily known for its pubs, hotels, and brewing operations. The company focuses on providing high-quality beverages and hospitality services in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 36,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £328.5M

