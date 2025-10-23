Fuller, Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ) has shared an announcement.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has repurchased 3,000 of its ‘A’ Ordinary Shares at a price of 600 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction reduces the number of shares available in the market and can potentially increase the value of remaining shares, impacting shareholder equity and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSTA) stock is a Hold with a £627.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fuller Smith & Turner stock, see the GB:FSTA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSTA is a Neutral.

Fuller Smith & Turner shows strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and profitability, supported by a solid balance sheet. The valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and a good dividend yield. However, technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, which slightly tempers the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FSTA stock, click here.

More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on brewing and running pubs. The company is known for its range of beers and operates a number of pubs and hotels across the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 35,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £322.1M

For detailed information about FSTA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue