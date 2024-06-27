Fuller, Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback

Fuller Smith & Turner (GB:FSTA) has released an update.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has actively bought back 10,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 689.0248 pence through Numis Securities Limited, as a part of its share repurchase program initiated in March 2024. These shares will be held in treasury, with the total number of voting rights in the company now standing at 36,414,887. The move reflects Fuller’s ongoing capital return strategy to its shareholders and impacts the total listed share capital calculation.

