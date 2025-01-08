Fuller, Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from Fuller Smith & Turner ( (GB:FSTA) ) is now available.

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has executed a share buyback of 20,000 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, conducted through Numis Securities Limited, reflects the company’s efforts to manage its share capital effectively, possibly enhancing shareholder value and signaling confidence in its financial stability.

More about Fuller Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a company operating in the brewing and hospitality industry, known for its beer production and pub management. The company focuses on the UK market, offering its customers a range of beverages and dining experiences in its chain of pubs.

YTD Price Performance: -3.87%

Average Trading Volume: 46,519

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £336.9M

