Fuller Smith & Turner Executes Share Buyback

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC, a UK-based company, has announced the buyback of 11,324 of its ‘A’ ordinary shares at an average price of 759.5567 GBp per share, as part of its share buyback program initiated in August 2024. The repurchased shares are to be held in treasury, resulting in a new total of 35,715,190 listed voting rights for the company. This move is part of Fuller’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

