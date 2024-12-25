Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Leadership Changes

Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:4848) has released an update.
Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its leadership, appointing Takehito Hirano as the new President, Representative Director, and CEO, and Kazuki Sakamaki as Vice President, amidst a rapidly evolving market landscape. This strategic decision is aimed at enhancing the company’s adaptability and decision-making capabilities in the face of increasing competition and industry shifts.
