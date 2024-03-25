Full Circle Lithium’s Fire Agent Surpasses Competition

Full Circle Lithium Corp (TSE:FCLI) has released an update.

Full Circle Lithium Corp. has announced that its proprietary fire extinguishing agent for lithium-ion batteries has outperformed water and competitors in third-party testing, extinguishing fires more quickly and producing less hazardous smoke. This breakthrough offers considerable health, safety, and environmental benefits, and the company is now working towards UL certification for both retail and commercial use. Their product shows promise for effectively managing the increasing risk of lithium-ion battery fires associated with the expanding electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

