Full Circle Lithium Partners with ITOCHU for Asian Market Expansion

Full Circle Lithium Corp. has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan’s ITOCHU Corporation to potentially distribute its FCL-X™ firefighting agent in Japan and Korea. This partnership could significantly expand FCL’s market reach in Asia, potentially doubling its addressable market. The collaboration with ITOCHU, a major player in the battery-related business, underscores the growing demand for effective and environmentally friendly solutions to lithium-ion battery fires. The agreement may lead to exclusive licensing and distribution rights for ITOCHU and could extend to other Asian markets, enhancing FCL’s industry positioning and operational scope.

Full Circle Lithium Corp. (FCL) is a USA-based company specializing in the manufacture of lithium-ion specialty firefighting agents. Their primary product, FCL-X™, is a non-hazardous, environmentally friendly fire extinguishing agent designed to combat lithium-ion battery fires. The company focuses on providing effective solutions for dangerous and toxic battery-related fires, with a technical team boasting over 100 years of combined experience in lithium, fire, and safety training.

YTD Price Performance: 79.55%

Average Trading Volume: 104,550

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$15.09M

