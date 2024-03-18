Full Circle Lithium Holds Constructive Shareholders’ Meeting

Full Circle Lithium Corp (TSE:FCLI) has released an update.

Full Circle Lithium Corp. successfully conducted its Annual General and Special Meeting, re-electing its five-member board and affirming the re-appointment of auditors and the incentive stock option plan. The company, prominent in the North American EV lithium processing and recycling market, also announced its patented Fire Suppressant Solution, highlighting its innovative contributions to battery safety. No financial specifics or forward-looking statements were included in the summary.

For further insights into TSE:FCLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.