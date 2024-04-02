Full Circle Lithium Expands Client Base

Full Circle Lithium Corp (TSE:FCLI) has released an update.

Full Circle Lithium Corp. has signed an exclusive deal with a second U.S. client to utilize its proprietary lithium extraction technology, which has already demonstrated over 99% efficiency in previous deployments. The company’s operational plant in Georgia, first of its kind since the 1990s in the USA, will process the extracted lithium into saleable lithium carbonate, with a projected annual recovery of up to 300 tonnes from the new client’s brine by end of 2024.

