Fulcrum Therapeutics Elects New Directors at Annual Meeting

Story Highlights
Fulcrum Therapeutics Elects New Directors at Annual Meeting

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( (FULC) ) has provided an update.

At the 2025 annual meeting held on June 26, Fulcrum Therapeutics‘ stockholders elected Katina Dorton, Robert Gould, and Kate Haviland as class III directors for a three-year term. Additionally, stockholders approved the compensation of the company’s named executive officers and decided on an annual frequency for future advisory votes on this matter. Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. These decisions underscore Fulcrum’s commitment to maintaining strong governance and financial oversight, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (FULC) stock is a Hold with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fulcrum Therapeutics stock, see the FULC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FULC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FULC is a Neutral.

Fulcrum Therapeutics is positioned with strong revenue stability and an impressive gross profit margin, supported by a solid balance sheet with low leverage. Despite these strengths, the company faces challenges with profitability and cash flow sustainability. The stock is experiencing strong technical momentum, but caution is warranted due to overbought indications. Valuation remains a concern due to ongoing losses and a negative P/E ratio. Positive sentiment from the earnings call and progress in clinical trials is offset by the negative impact of the terminated agreement with MyoKardia. Overall, the stock scores moderately, balancing its strengths in financial stability and technical momentum against its valuation and operational challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on FULC stock, click here.

More about Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company primarily targets rare genetic disorders and aims to provide innovative treatment options for patients.

Average Trading Volume: 562,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $386.5M

See more data about FULC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

1

