Fukoku Co., Ltd. Announces Interim Dividend Payout

Fukoku Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of 37.5 yen per share, reflecting its commitment to returning earnings to shareholders. This decision aligns with the company’s policy to maintain stable dividends while targeting a consolidated payout ratio of 30%. The total dividend payout amounts to 604 million yen, with the effective date set for December 5, 2024.

