Fujitec Sees Record Sales and Income in FY2024 Q1

Fujitec Co., Ltd. reported a robust first quarter for FY2024, with an 11.4% increase in net sales and a 3.9% increase in operating income, both setting new records for the period. Despite a 3.6% decrease in orders, the company saw a strong performance in the New Installation business across Japan and South Asia, as well as notable growth in the Aftermarket business across all segments except South Asia. Strategic moves included advancing their ‘Move On 5’ management plan and a turnaround strategy in China, alongside expansion efforts such as opening a new branch in India.

