Fujimi Incorporated to Receive Dividend from Subsidiary

Fujimi Incorporated ( (JP:5384) ) has provided an update.

Fujimi Incorporated announced it will receive a dividend of 705 million New Taiwan Dollars from its subsidiary, Fujimi Taiwan Limited. This dividend will be recorded as non-operating income in Fujimi’s non-consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 2026, but it will not impact the consolidated financial results due to its elimination as an intercompany transaction.

More about Fujimi Incorporated

Fujimi Incorporated operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing high-quality polishing materials and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier, indicating a strong market presence in Japan.

