Fujimi Incorporated Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

An update from Fujimi Incorporated ( (JP:5384) ) is now available.

Fujimi Incorporated reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, showing an 11.2% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company experienced a decline in ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 7.4% and 10.4%, respectively. The financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates moderate growth in net sales and operating profit, although profit attributable to owners is expected to decrease. The company maintained its dividend forecast, indicating stability in shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5384) stock is a Hold with a Yen2290.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fujimi Incorporated stock, see the JP:5384 Stock Forecast page.

More about Fujimi Incorporated

Fujimi Incorporated operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing high-quality abrasive materials and polishing compounds. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is recognized for its innovative solutions in surface finishing technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 264,964

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen172.3B

