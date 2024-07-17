Fujikon Sets AGM for Financial Reports and Elections

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited (HK:0927) has released an update.

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting set for August 16, 2024, in Hong Kong, where it will present its audited financial statements, propose the declaration of final and special dividends for the year, and hold elections for director positions. Additionally, the meeting will address the authorization for the board to allot and issue shares, including handling treasury shares, with strict adherence to the Listing Rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

