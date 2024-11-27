Fujikon Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited (HK:0927) has released an update.

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited reported a 4.8% increase in revenue to HK$516.4 million for the six months ending September 2024, despite a 9.3% drop in profit attributable to equity holders. The company’s gross profit margin improved to 23.5%, while earnings per share slightly declined to HK3.88 cents. Dividends remained unchanged at HK2.0 cents per share.

