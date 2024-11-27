Fujikon Industrial Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited (HK:0927) has released an update.

Fujikon Industrial Holdings Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.02 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders on record by December 12, 2024, will receive the dividend payment on December 31, 2024, marking a steady financial performance by the company. Investors may find this dividend announcement an encouraging indicator of Fujikon’s fiscal health and commitment to shareholder returns.

