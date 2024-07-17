FUJIFILM Prioritizes Governance for Sustainable Growth

FUJIFILM Holdings (JP:4901) has released an update.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation emphasizes corporate governance to drive sustainable growth and increase corporate value, aligning business activities with their purpose of ‘Giving our world more smiles.’ The company adapts to changing environments, enhancing governance structures for better decision-making, and implements all principles of the Code of Corporate Governance. Additionally, FUJIFILM is committed to diversity, aiming to increase female and non-Japanese managerial positions by 2030.

For further insights into JP:4901 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.