Fujian Holdings Limited Updates Board Structure

Fujian Holdings Limited (HK:0181) has released an update.

Fujian Holdings Limited has announced the current composition of its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board also maintains three committees, namely the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees, with specific members assigned as chairpersons and members across these committees. This update provides clarity on the governance structure, potentially influencing investor confidence and decision-making.

