Fujian Holdings Announces Leadership Change

Fujian Holdings Limited (HK:0181) has released an update.

Fujian Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Lin Nuchao as Chairman and Executive Director due to other work commitments. The company assures stakeholders that the board remains operational and will announce a new chairman in due course. This transition highlights the company’s commitment to maintaining stability while navigating leadership changes.

