Fuji Oil Reports Significant Financial Decline in Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Fuji Oil Company. Limited ( (JP:5017) ) has issued an update.

Fuji Oil Company, Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 72.9% compared to the previous year. The company experienced operating and ordinary losses, reflecting challenges in its operational efficiency and market conditions, which may impact its stakeholders and industry positioning.

More about Fuji Oil Company. Limited

Fuji Oil Company, Ltd. operates in the oil industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the production and distribution of oil-related products.

Average Trading Volume: 679,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen26.05B

For an in-depth examination of 5017 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue