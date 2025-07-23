Fuji Offset Plates Completes 10 Million Share Subscription

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fuji Offset Plates Manufacturing Ltd ( (SG:508) ) has issued an update.

Fuji Offset Plates Manufacturing Ltd announced the completion of a proposed subscription involving the issuance and allotment of 10,000,000 new shares. These shares will be listed on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange, increasing the company’s total issued shares to 59,912,500. This move is expected to enhance the company’s capital base and potentially strengthen its market position, although the listing notice does not imply any judgment on the merits of the subscription.

More about Fuji Offset Plates Manufacturing Ltd

Fuji Offset Plates Manufacturing Ltd, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing offset printing plates. The company is involved in the production and supply of these plates, serving various market segments that require high-quality printing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 143,255

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$42.18M

