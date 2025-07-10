Fuji Media Prepares for Potential Shareholder Meeting Amid Acquisition Concerns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fuji Media Holdings ( (JP:4676) ) has provided an announcement.

Fuji Media Holdings has set a date of record for voting rights in anticipation of a potential extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. This meeting may be convened to address large-scale acquisition activities by Reno Co., Ltd. and other parties, with the aim of ensuring shareholders have adequate information and time to make informed decisions regarding these activities.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4676) stock is a Buy with a Yen2420.00 price target.

More about Fuji Media Holdings

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. operates in the media industry, primarily focusing on television broadcasting, production, and related services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its diverse media offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 4,353,218

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen752.4B

