Fuji Media Holdings Investigates Subsidiary Under Human Rights Policy

The latest announcement is out from Fuji Media Holdings ( (JP:4676) ).

Fuji Media Holdings has initiated an objective investigation into media reports concerning its subsidiary, Fuji TV, based on its Group Human Rights Policy. An independent attorney-led committee will oversee the investigation, reflecting the company’s commitment to human rights and compliance. The company emphasizes the importance of being a trusted corporate entity and is enforcing its human rights policy across all group companies and partners, highlighting its dedication to ethical business practices.

More about Fuji Media Holdings

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. is a leading company in the media industry, with a primary focus on television broadcasting. Its subsidiary, Fuji Television Network, Inc., plays a significant role in the media landscape, contributing to the company’s overall market presence.

YTD Price Performance: 12.88%

Average Trading Volume: 2

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.72B

