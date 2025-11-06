Fuji Jutaku Completes Treasury Stock Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fuji Corporation Limited ( (JP:8860) ) has shared an update.

Fuji Jutaku Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, has completed the acquisition of its treasury stock. The acquisition, which was resolved at the board meeting on August 5, 2025, involved purchasing 256,800 shares at a total price of 211,539,000 yen through market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a larger plan to acquire up to 600,000 shares, with a cumulative total of 560,900 shares acquired by October 28, 2025, at a cost of 449,982,100 yen.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8860) stock is a Buy with a Yen935.00 price target.

More about Fuji Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 75,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen28.32B



