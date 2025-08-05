Fuji Corporation Reports Strong Financial Growth in Q1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Fuji ( (JP:6134) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Fuji Corporation reported significant financial growth for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, with a 33.7% increase in net sales and a 115.3% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. This robust performance reflects the company’s strong market positioning and operational efficiency, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Fuji

Fuji Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing machinery and equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is known for its innovative solutions in the manufacturing sector.

Average Trading Volume: 395,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen281B

