FuelCell Energy Shareholders Approve Key Proposals and Directors

FuelCell Energy, Inc. stockholders, at the 2024 Annual Meeting, gave the green light to several key proposals, including the strategic amendment and restatement of the company’s 2018 Omnibus Incentive Plan. They also re-elected all seven director nominees, endorsed the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent auditor for the upcoming fiscal year, and voted on executive compensation—though the latter did not receive approval. These decisions are pivotal for the company’s governance and strategic incentive framework moving forward.

