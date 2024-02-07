FuelCell Energy Secures Esso Carbon Capture Pilot Order

Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) has released an update.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. has received a significant purchase order from Esso, an ExxonMobil affiliate, to provide fuel cell modules and associated services for a carbon capture pilot plant at Esso’s Rotterdam Manufacturing Complex. This pilot plant is a key step towards developing commercial-scale carbon capture solutions for industries struggling to reduce carbon emissions. The innovative fuel cell technology not only generates power but also captures and concentrates CO2, with ExxonMobil planning to store the captured carbon permanently under the North Sea.

