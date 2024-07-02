Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharma’s Strategic Bank Investment

Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical Co (DE:FDY) has released an update.

Shanghai Fudan Zhangjiang Bio Pharmaceutical Co has allocated RMB180 million from its A-share public issuance proceeds to subscribe to a low-risk structured deposit product with Bank of China, set to mature on 1 July 2024. The investment guarantees principal and a minimum return, with an expected annualized return rate between 1.2000% and 2.2111% over a 91-day term, linked to the USD/CHF spot rate.

